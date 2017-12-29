How to Stay Close to Your Friends During Their Travels

If you are incredibly close to your friends, it is likely that you will miss them while they are away. This is perfectly understandable. It is also a sign of just how important your relationships are to you. However, it is not always possible to stay in close proximity to your loved ones, sometimes they have to spread their wings. This is especially true if one of your friends has an interest in exploring the world and decides to plan a trip. Don’t worry, this doesn’t have to mark the end of your relationship. Here are ways that you can stay close to your friend(s) during their travels.

Follow their social media pages

Of course, you will be following their journey on social media, and it is an easy way for you to scroll through their vacation pictures. If you are eager to stay up to date with all their activities, you should set up specific notifications for their accounts. This will ensure you always get their updates first and never miss a post.

Call them

Sometimes though, social media just isn’t enough, and if you are really missing your friend, you may find it comforting to hear their voice. Not only this, but if he or she has been away for a long time, your friend is sure to appreciate your efforts. Even if you are on a tight budget, it is still possible for you reach out to your loved one. Why not use Viber Out to make calls to the Philippines? This is a brilliant opportunity for you to keep your costs low, whilst enjoying an incredible service.

Write plenty of emails

You should also endeavor to write plenty of emails to your friend. This is the ideal chance for you to let them know about everything that is going on at home. You don’t have to make your correspondence the length of a novel, sometimes you will just want to share with them a one-liner; this keeps the friendship alive. You should also remember to ask plenty of questions, as this is a great way for you to show your friend just how interested you are in their experiences.

Do your research

If you are going to better understand your friend’s travel experience, you will need to do your research on the places that they are visiting. This will provide you with some context to their messages and social media posts.

Plan a party for their return

If you are counting down the days until your friend returns home, you should have a go at planning a celebration. This will give you something positive to focus on, when you are missing your loved one. You could invite all of your other friends and embrace a travel theme. You could even blow up your absent friend’s travel photos and display them around your venue. Another idea is to try out recipes from the places that they have visited. Just make sure that your party remains a fabulous surprise that will blow your friend away when they finally make it home.