Toronto Maple Leafs players dine in Andiamo Italian Steakhouse downtown

NHL stars Matt Martin and Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs headed to downtown Las Vegas before their big Sunday game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The hockey players dined at the D Casino Hotel’s wildly popular restaurant, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, with former NHL player and now Executive Casino Host Darren Banks. After dinner the trio stopped by the casino’s world-famous LONGBAR where they met up with the D’s owner, Derek Stevens. Within minutes the guys became surrounded by hockey fanatics who also chose to start their New Year’s celebration downtown! There always seems to be something cool happening at the D Casino.