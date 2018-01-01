Two Las Vegas Sisters Give Women at The Shade Tree a Gift of Self Esteem

Las Vegas sisters Samantha Whittemore and Jessica Boone decided that it wasn’t enough to be young entrepreneurs in Las Vegas without giving something meaningful back to the community.

Whittemore is the owner of PlayGlam App , a mobile makeover service in Las Vegas that comes to clients directly, providing services such as make up, new hair styles eyelash extensions and spray tans. Her sister Boone owns Therapie Clothes , an online clothing boutique that carries sizes XS to 3X.Recently, the two sisters visited The Shade Tree , a shelter for women, children and their pets that are victims of domestic abuse, to give the residents make overs, hair styles and an opportunity to pick out fashionable clothing.

Whittemore and Boone and their team of volunteer professionals spent several hours giving each woman an unforgettable experience. There were smiles, laughter and tears of joy as these women saw themselves transformed by the makeover team.

“My sister and I have been taught from a very young age that giving back to other people who are struggling and have so much less than you is an important part of living a succesful life,” said Whittemore.

“I wanted the women to have a fun shopping experience to go with their beautiful new looks, so I brought a variety of clothes from my Therapie Boutique and let the woman choose what they wanted,” added Boone. “Beauty isn’t a size or a style, it’s how you feel about yourself. These women had a boost of self esteem that we couldn’t possibly have imagined would happen.”

The two sisters plan on another makeover event shortly. They are also working on a possible fundraiser for The Shade Tree featuring the residents as glamour models.