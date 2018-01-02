Famous Faces invade the D Las Vegas during NYE weekend

the D Las Vegas is famously known as the “downtown hot spot” to both tourists and locals alike, and that nickname continued to ring true during New Year’s Eve weekend!

It all began when award-winning adult film star, Tera Patrick, dropped by for some fun- posing in the hotel’s hallway (as seen on her personal Instagram account) on the way to her room, and even posed outside of the player’s club, “Club D!” The next stars to be spotted were actor, Chuck Zito and Hollywood stuntman / producer, Pete Antico! The power duo were seen dining at the D’s top-rated Italian Steakhouse, Andiamo, which included a fun re-enactment of what we imagine would happen if Pete didn’t put Chuck in one of his movies. After dinner, they headed down to the buzzing casino and ran into 7’8’’ George Bell from American Horror Story: Freakshow, who was simultaneously ordering drinks and wow-ing fans at the property’s world famous LONGBAR. New Year’s Eve brought many exciting faces to the downtown hot spot, including one of their regular guests, Horny Mike from the hit reality show, “Counting Cars,” who was seen partying and snapping photos with fans from all around the world! There ain’t no party like a downtown Vegas one!