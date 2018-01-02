Hakkasan Group Hosts Legendary New Year’s Eve Weekend

At 1 OAK Nightclub inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the New Year revelries began Friday, Dec. 29 with a hit open-format set by DJ Karma, while Turbulence manned the turntables Saturday evening. The nighttime hot spot went all-out for their 2018 celebration Sunday, Dec. 31, as hip-hop artist 2 Chainz headlined the New Year’s Eve festivities. The “It’s a Vibe” rapper stopped for a few photos in front of the step and repeat before heading into the packed venue, where he lead the countdown to midnight as the crowd toasted to the New Year. He went on to perform several of his fan favorite hits, such as “Watch Out” and “I’m Different,” making for a fun-filled affair.

Photos by Tony Tran

Meanwhile, Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino held its own jam-packed weekend in honor of the New Year beginning Friday, Dec. 29 with Party Favor. Legendary electronic dance artist Tiësto took over the main room of the iconic hot spot the following night, treating the sold-out venue to an energetic performance. On Sunday, Dec. 31, fellow chart-topping artist Steve Aoki controlled the New Year’s Eve celebrations, which also included an appearance by Bruce Buffer to lead the countdown to 2018. As midnight hit, the energy in the room was at an all-time high as balloons, streamers, and confetti descended upon the audience while Aoki provided the soundtrack for an action-packed night.

Photos by Joe Janet