Honey Salt Celebrates over 100 Years of Quality from Borda Family’s Lamb and Sheep Ranch on Jan. 23

An artfully crafted menu to reflect the Basque roots of this Nevada Sheep Farm

The Borda Family Sheep Ranch keeps their Basque heritage alive in northern Nevada since 1914 with their production of wool and choice lamb. Honey Salt pays homage to this long-standing agricultural institution Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. with a Farm Table menu that features an array of lamb dishes and flavors of the season. Guests can also raise their glasses with an optional wine pairing for an additional $25 per person.

FARM TABLE DINNER MENU:

“Get Comfortable”

Anthony’s Spicy Lamb Sausage

House-made beer mustard

Red Cabbage Cured Salmon

Pomegranate, shaved fennel, lemon oil

Roasted Persimmon Toast

Bellwether Farms ricotta, arugula, crispy lamb belly

“Seasonal Harvest”

Salt Baked Heirloom Beets & Winter Squash

Goat cheese, toasted pistachios, sherry vinaigrette

“Family Favorites”

Hay-Roasted Rack of Lamb

Roasted carrots, crushed fingerling potatoes

Lamb Bolognese

House-made pasta, tomato confit, parmigiana reggiano

“Sweet Finish”

Society Chocolate & Banana Cake

Caramelized bananas, milk chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate glaze

Featuring a changing menu of seasonally inspired American comfort food, Farm Table dinners are served family-style and showcase unique beverage pairings, as well as occasional special guests. Tickets to the Farm Table series must be purchased in advance by going online to www.HoneySalt.com. The Farm Table dinner is $59 per person; optional wine pairing is available for an additional $25 (tax and gratuity not included). Gift certificates to the ‘Farm Table’ dinners are also available.

Honey Salt recently renovated the private dining room giving it an intimate feel while still capturing the traditional Honey Salt experience. Perfect for parties, holiday gatherings, and all social events, the private dining room is available by calling 702-685-4015.

Honey Salt is located in at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. and is open seven days a week. Honey Salt also features a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. in the bar, lounge and patio. For reservations and more information, visit www.honeysalt.com or call the restaurant at 702-445-6100. “Like” Honey Salt on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HoneySaltLV and follow Honey Salt on Instagram @HoneySaltLV.