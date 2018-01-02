Music and sports regin supreme at Topgolf Las Vegas

You may hear (and see!) someone familiar at a future Vegas Golden Knights game! Flavor Flav was spotted filming a promo spot at Topgolf Las Vegas for the entertainment venue’s “Topgolf overtime” to be used in future Vegas Golden Knights games. It was a natural fit since Flavor Flav is never without his clock!

R&B star Usher had a swinging start to his new year as he took over the Hublot Chairman’s Suite at Topgolf Las Vegas on New Year’s day. The group chowed on Smores and other shareable bites!

Also over the weekend, JaRule enjoyed some time with friends on the top floor of the entertainment venue Saturday night. That same evening playing Topgolf on different levels, pros Alison Lee and Andrew “Beef” Johnston.

Recently, one Saturday afternoon must have been the time for athletes to get their Topgolf swing on! Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson hung with friends on the third floor, while just above him on the top floor of the entertainment venue, basketball player Chris Bosh played with friends and dined on the venue’s famous wings. Football star Reggie Bush also enjoyed Topgolf Las Vegas’s first floor bays while in Las Vegas.