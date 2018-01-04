Bratalian Celebrates National Spaghetti Day, Jan. 4

Chef Carla Pellegrino Offers Specials on Signature Italian Dishes

In honor of National Spaghetti Day, Bratalian Neopolitan Restaurant by Chef Carla Pellegrino, is featuring signature spaghetti dishes with a wide variety of savory sauces to the classic dish.

The award winning Italian restaurant is known for its fresh ingredients and authentic cooking, with menu items appealing to all its guests. Specialty Spaghetti dishes include:

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS (on special in celebration of this day, for $15.00) – Spaghetti noodles in marinara sauce served with one six ounces traditional Grandma’s meatballs

SPAGHETTI IN GARLIC, OLIVE OIL & CRUSHED RED PEPPERS ($16.00) – Spaghetti noodles in Olive Oil, Thinly Sliced Garlic and Crushed Red Pepper sauce

“Bratalian’s guests are family and I love cooking for them” said Carla Pellegrino, owner and executive chef of Bratalian Neopolitan Restaurant. “Our family owned restaurant is grateful to our many loyal customers, and we were pleased to offer signature Italian favorite dishes, like spaghetti, as well as a full bar and Naples inspired ambience, to enhance customer enjoyment and experience.”

Chef Carla Pellegrino is known around the world for her culinary expertise. Covering both coasts, Pellegrino is currently the Executive Chef at the Miami hot spot, Touche, and Executive Chef and Owner of Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina in Las Vegas. The dynamic chef, who was previously the Executive Chef and owner of Rao’s Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, has been featured in numerous national media outlets, including: “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” “Fox News,” “Bon Appetit” and “Food & Wine” magazine.

Located in Henderson at 10740 S. Eastern Ave. #155. For more information, please visit the website at www.bratalian.com or call for reservations at 702-454-0104. Follow on Facebook at Bratalian or Twitter at @bratalian_lv.