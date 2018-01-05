Larry Liso: Vocalist extraordinaire from The Rat Pack to sounds of today

By Debbie Hall

When Larry Liso sings, smooth notes flow over the audience as they are enveloped with resonating sounds of jazz standards. He can then switch to upbeat pop, heartland country or booming rock. There is the beat of swing before moving to the lush hills and rolling streets of Italian/American music. He plays the trumpet and guitar as if the instruments were vocalists. Larry commands the stage with his bigger-than-life personality and entertains audiences from all over the world.

With such an exceptional talent, he admits it was a toy that began his career.

“I was six years old, I saw a Donny Osmond microphone for sale in the pharmacy in the small town I grew up in and I knew then I wanted to be a singer,” Larry told Informer Media Group. He took guitar lessons at the age of nine and then switched to lessons on the trumpet. “When I was 9 years old, I started a family band with my sister, who was 12, and my cousin who was 10. We performed at dances, church functions, weddings and really anywhere that would let us perform and we did this through high school.”

Originally from New York, he did attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston but realized college was not for him. Larry moved back home, started another band and, at the age of 30, had the biggest revelation of his career.

Larry heard Frank Sinatra sing.

He moved to New York City, took lessons and really got into performing in the style of Ol’ Blue Eyes. But responsibility called. Separated from his wife, Larry was still raising his children and wanted to remain close to them. He remained in Long Island, New York and continued to sing while also taking care of his family.

His accomplishments include performing in such notable places including the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center, Cipriani’s on 42nd Street, Manhattans Grand Hyatt, and the Resorts World Casino.

His children had grown and Larry was ready for a new adventure. With family in Las Vegas, he made the move 15 years ago and continues to dazzle audiences in the southwest and beyond. Larry has performed with the legendary stars including Don Rickles, Tony Orlando, Rich Little and Tom Jones. He also did a concert in Los Angeles with Pia Zadora while she was filming her reality series.

Larry is not a Sinatra impersonator or tribute artist, but plays homage to him with his style and also performs songs from Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Johnny Cash, Barry White, Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond. Larry has impersonated Elvis, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond but this is just a small part of his repertoire.

“I try to sound like the artist when I sing because just makes for a better show,” Larry said about his performance.

Along with his other work, Larry is currently performing at Oscar’s at the Plaza Las Vegas. Audiences can catch him Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. adding to glamour and allure of downtown Las Vegas.

“I love what I do and I love singing every song with heart and feeling,” and it shows when Larry is on stage.

Larry is also available for corporate events as well as other performing engagements. A to Z Events represents Larry Liso so click here for more info.