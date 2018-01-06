Hakkasan Group Hosts Legendary New Year’s Eve Weekend with Calvin Harris, Lil Jon

JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino kicked off the celebratory weekend Friday, Dec. 29 with resident DJ Justin Credible taking over the turntables for a special New Year’s Eve Weekend edition of “The Good Life Fridays.” The party continued with an electrified open-format set by Irie Saturday, Dec. 30. On Sunday, Dec. 31, clubgoers rang in 2018 with legendary hip-hop artist turned DJ Lil Jon as he counted down the final minutes of 2017 and sprayed the enthusiastic crowd with champagne as the clock struck midnight. The music icon popped bottles with partygoers and gave a high-energy performance, which included several of his legendary party anthems, making for an unforgettable night at the premier venue.

Photos by Tony Tran

Down the Strip at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, partygoers were treated to a star-studded lineup in honor of the New Year’s Eve weekend. GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zedd began the celebrations Friday, Dec. 29, as Travis Scott and DJ Chase B gave a special performance Saturday, Dec. 30. The packed crowd excitedly sang along with the chart-topping hip-hop artist as he performed his greatest hits, including “Goosebumps” and “Butterfly Effect.” The following evening, world-renown DJ Calvin Harris lead the New Year’s Eve festivities, as the sold-out venue rang in 2018 under the kinetic chandelier. As the clock struck midnight, guests took in views of the stunning Las Vegas Strip firework show on the outdoor Terrace while those in the main room enjoyed an energetic set by Harris.

Photos by Aaron Garcia