Kendra Wilkinson Passes on the Banana to Scheana Shay in “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man”

Kendra Wilkinson ("Kendra on Top," "The Girls Next Door") and Scheana Shay ("Vanderpump Rules") traded starring roles in "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" at Paris Las Vegas in the most suiting way for the smash-hit comedy: with a ceremonial passing of the "Sex Tips" banana between the outgoing and incoming actresses.

Wilkinson and costar Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”), whose last performances in the roles they originated for Las Vegas audiences took place Tuesday, Jan. 2, were presented with flowers by the show’s producers, Adam Steck and Matt Murphy. Wilkinson was then joined on stage by her kids and she and Rodriguez were met with a standing ovation to commemorate their nearly nine-month runs in the show.

Scheana Shay takes on the role of Robyn while Chester Lockhart, who has been featured on Spotify, NewNowNext, OutTV, and MTV’s “TODRICK,” will play Dan Anderson.

A hilarious and highly informative production, “ Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” was a surprise sensation in New York City, before making its Las Vegas debut.

A co-production of Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment with Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, “ Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” is the perfect show for couples, girls’ or guys’ nights out, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and even an adventurous office outing ready to take the term “team building exercises” to a whole new level.