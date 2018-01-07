“BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up” Welcomes Miss Nevada USA and Miss Nevada Teen USA Contestants

“BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up” welcomed over 30 Miss Nevada USA and Miss Nevada Teen USA contestants to Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 5, when the honorees took in the smash-hit production at The Palazzo Las Vegas. After the show, the contestants joined the cast on stage for a photo opportunity and meet-and-greet, before their competitions, which will take place Sunday, Jan. 7.

Miss Nevada USA contestants in attendance included: Christine Ko (Battle Born), Susan Johnson (Elko), Kaylea Roberson (Henderson), Juliann Oliveri (Inspirada), Taylor Gempler (Lake Tahoe Romanishin (Carson City), Charmaine Hingpit (Clark County), Diana Cervantes-Adams (El Tiempo), Ruby), Alexia Anast (Las Vegas), and Emily Irene (North Las Vegas).

Miss Teen Nevada USA contestants in the audience included: Ari Cahoon (Battle Born Teen), Neya Avery (Blue Diamond Teen), Kailyn Domingo (Clark County Teen), Jamie Powell (Douglas County Teen), Catherine Mosquera (El Tiempo Teen), Crystal Effio (Henderson Teen), Britney Barnhart (Las Vegas Teen), Mirrorajah Metcalfe (Las Vegas Teen), Gracie Rayner (Silver State Teen), Kenzie Sullivan (Southern Highlands Teen), and Tinley McWhorter (Summerlin Teen).

“BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up” is a new generation cabaret and high-energy movie-music mash-up that blends the world’s most iconic love stories as imagined by famed film visionary Baz Luhrmann. Inspired by Luhrmann’s signature take on “Romeo + Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “The Great Gatsby,” this theatrical concert features soul-stirring and stunning performances from an ensemble cast and band.

More than than five years in the making “BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up” is the creation of For The Record, a genre-bending theatrical company in Los Angeles with a vision of turning the soundtracks of iconic filmmakers into immersive theatrical concert experiences.

Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Palazzo Theatre. Tickets start at $59 (plus tax and applicable fees) and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at “BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up” performsthroughatat The Palazzo Theatre. Tickets start at $59 (plus tax and applicable fees) and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at palazzo.com , or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.