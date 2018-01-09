A New You in the New Year with Viora

With the holidays over, many of us want to improve ourselves, mind and body, rejuvenate and renew as we enter the new year. I recently had the chance to experience Viora, a leading medical aesthetic solution for one’s face and body and the results are quite impressive.

“Viora is an all-in-one solution. I’ve used several other devices in the past but nothing I’ve tried is as versatile as Viora. The multi-frequency mode allows me to custom tailor treatments to my patient’s needs. I can treat the face, neck and body, including the forehead, eye area, nasolabial folds, chin and jowls. My patients love the fact that the skin tightening treatments are quick, painless, and effective,” said Dr. Sam Assassa, Medical Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics.

Dr. Assassa is an internationally renowned non-surgical specialist with over 20 years of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery experience. He received his medical degree with honors, and completed his internship at Loyola University-affiliated hospitals in Chicago and his residency at Case Western University-affiliated hospitals in Cleveland. He is a board certified specialist in Internal Medicine and regarded as one of the top experts in the field of minimally invasive aesthetic surgery. He routinely travels nationally and internationally to lecture and teach his techniques to other physicians and nurses. He is an associate member of the American College of Physicians, an affiliate member of American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, member of American Society of Liposuction Surgery, a certified educator of the International Academy of Aesthetics, and the President of The American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery, an association dedicated to revolutionizing aesthetic and cosmetic surgery procedures. He has been exclusively practicing aesthetic procedures in Beverly Hills since 1995.

Dr. Assassa has taken the time to answer some questions about Viora.

Please explain the concept of Viora, and how it actually works?

Viora is a leader in the medical aesthetic industry. Established its global presence in over 65 countries. Viora’s clinical team, as well as advanced technical teams, work with clinicians around the world to provide innovative, proprietary technologies such as CORE, SVC and PCR, all available on the V-Series platforms, the V10, V20 and V30. These technologies have revolutionized non-invasive treatments to improve control and increase opportunity for practitioners, while enhancing patient experience. Viora takes aesthetics to a whole new level, not only by providing head-to-toe treatment solutions, but by taking a more holistic approach to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Viora Life treatments follow one throughout every life stage and deliver a total body solution.

Is Viora exclusive to your clinic?

Viora offers solutions and medical device services to med spas, plastic and cosmetic surgery offices, as well as general practitioners, ob/gyns, dermatologists and dental spas around the world.

How long do results last for cellulite treatments, and is there maintenance required?

Cellulite appears when the patient has gained weight and the fat cells have expanded causing it to fill up the fat cell chamber. There is connective tissue that holds these cells in place and when these chambers fill up, the flexible connective tissue hardens and tightens and pulls, thus causing dimpling. If a patient maintains a stable weight after the treatment series they should maintain their results. We do however require maintenance of one or two treatments every three to six months to helps keep the skin smooth and the collagen remodeling, since we cannot stop the aging process.

How is Viora better than other treatments for cellulite?

Viora’s cellulite treatments with the V-FORM hand piece is tailored to treat patients with a 35 BMI or lower where most technologies can only treat up to a 30 BMI. Viora’s innovative MultiCORE technology is our unique proprietary technology with four modes to target the fat cells, as well as both dermal skin layers separately or simultaneously to stimulate collagen and fibroblast activity. We also incorporate vacuum therapy to exercise the tissue to allow firmer skin, to stimulate lymphatic drainage, as well as provide a comfortable massage-like treatment. The vacuum also allows for a deeper depth of penetration of the radio frequency energy to target those stubborn, hard-to-reach areas.

Besides cellulite reduction, what are the most popular uses of VIORA at the clinic?

Viora offers head-to-toe solutions for body skin therapy and tightening with a protocol called ReFit. This protocol is for patient who have lost weight, post-partum or post liposuction and have some adiposity, but mostly loose skin. ReFit targets the fat cells while tightening the skin in one treatment session with MultiCORE technology. Viora also offers skin rejuvenation to reduce unwanted brown or age spots, rosacea, acne and hair with our V-IPL. Skin therapy and tightening on the entire face, including the eyes and forehead. Last but not least. Viora offers vulva rejuvenation and tightening with our unique protocol called ReVive.

