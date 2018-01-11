Iconic Golden Gate Hotel & Casino to Pop the Champagne for 112th Birthday on Saturday, Jan. 13

Founded in 1906, Las Vegas’ original hotel to celebrate with special birthday shots, match play and more

From hosting the Rat Pack to housing Vegas’ first telephone, the historic Golden Gate Hotel & Casino will celebrate 112 years of service in Las Vegas this Saturday, January 13. Founded in 1906, the iconic property invites guests to a commemorative celebration, which will include free champagne for visitors who join its One Card™ loyalty program; $25 match play; and special Birthday Cake shots for 99 cents – a nod to the original shrimp cocktail price.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the influential evolution of Golden Gate in Downtown Las Vegas,” said CEO Derek Stevens. “We are grateful for how Golden Gate has paved the way for new properties such as our neighboring 18 Fremont project, and we are thrilled to see it’s continuous adaption to the community.”

Golden Gate has celebrated some of the most colorful moments in Vegas history, spanning the roaring 20s, the prohibition era and now the 21st century. Sharing its birth year with other momentous occasions, here are other notable events and facts that happened in 1906:

The Las Vegas and Tonopah Railroad was built.

The population of Las Vegas was only 30.

The maximum speed limit in most cities was 10 mph.

President Theodore Roosevelt is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating peace in the Russo-Japanese War.

The average life expectancy in the United States was 47.

The first animated cartoon was copyrighted.

The Chicago White Sox win their First World Series by defeating their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs on October 14 .

. 90 percent of all doctors had no college education.

The growth of Golden Gate Hotel & Casino has contributed to the vision of providing classic yet modern hospitality offerings to guests in Downtown Las Vegas. The property recently went through an exquisite renovation that nearly doubled the casino in size; added a dramatic entry way on Fremont Street Experience; and extended its high-energy outdoor bar, OneBar at One Fremont Street.

The revitalization will complement Derek and Greg Stevens vision for their upcoming 18 Fremont hotel-casino property, formally known as the Las Vegas Club. Sitting across from Golden Gate, the brothers will usher in a new wave of modern hotel design to Downtown Las Vegas.

The 112th anniversary offerings will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Opening in 1906 at One Fremont Street, Golden Gate’s legacy spans the birth of Las Vegas, the Roaring 20s, the Rat Pack era and now the 21st century. Boasting a prime location under the lights of the Fremont Street Experience and three distinctive bars, the historic property delivers an experience that is authentic and energetic. Golden Gate – where the past meets the future and the spirit of Las Vegas is very much alive.