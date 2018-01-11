Seattle Seahawks Defender Richard Sherman Dines at Cabo Wabo Cantina

Seattle Seahawks defensive player and Super Bowl XLVIII winner, Richard Sherman, dined at Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas on Wednesdayafternoon.

The two-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback stopped by Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ cantina and enjoyed Cabo Wabo’s signature queso dip. Sherman also sipped on two shots of Patrón during his time at the Strip-side restaurant. The Seahawks player regularly dines at Cabo Wabo when visiting Las Vegas, and as usual, showed up in high spirits, greeting fans and staff with big smiles and waves.