Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and musician Chester Lockhar play at Topgolf Las Vegas

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and musician Chester Lockhart, who currently appear together in “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at the Paris, took advantage of a night off and hit the greens at Topgolf Las Vegas with some friends.

Coming up, Topgolf Las Vegas and Bonkerz Comedy Productions present a night of side-splitting funny with Kathleen Dunbar on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at The Birdie Bar @ Topgolf Las Vegas. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show begins at 9 p.m.

Kathleen Dunbar was the winner of The Las Vegas Comedy Festival and voted Vegas Favorite Comedian. In 2005, the Entertainment Consumers Exchange awarded Kathleen the “Excellence in Entertainment Sunrise Award”. They awarded her the “Favorite Comedian” award in 2006 and 2007. She has made her mark not only in Las Vegas, but in casinos and comedy clubs across the country.

Born in Milwaukee, this comic has Midwest values and ideals. Now living in fabulous Las Vegas, she has developed into a sarcastic edgy woman with attitude and humor. Being a divorced mother has provided her with a quick wit and a realistic look at life. Her observation of the world around her is outrageous! Audiences across the country are praising this hilariously funny lady. Kathleen is one of the funniest female comics to hit the industry in years.

This is an 18 and over show only. Full food and beverage menu available at Birdie Bar. All seating is general admission.

Tickets are only $15, and are on sale now at topgolf.com.