Baker Mayfield spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas
Topgolf Las Vegas continues to attract athletes to its entertainment and golfing experience with the buzz about football player Baker Mayfield spotted at the hot spot Friday afternoon.
When it comes to the game itself, players hit micro-chipped golf balls that track each shot’s accuracy and distance while awarding points for hitting targets on the outfield. Whether you’re an aspiring golf pro or picking up a club for the first time, Topgolf is everyone’s game. It’s fun. It’s competitive.
View Championship Football and the Big Game at Topgolf Las Vegas Viewing Parties, Jan. 21 and Feb. 4.
Bring your friends, bring your taste buds and enjoy an unforgettable time.
- Watch your favorite games on 300-plus screens with game audio in multiple areas
- Sports betting window
- Couch seating available to book for groups in the Toyota Yard, which include a food menu package
- Hitting bays available to book for groups on Levels 2 and 3
- Other unique viewing experiences available too.
