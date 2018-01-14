GBK Productions Presents “A Golden Affair” Luxury Lounge Honoring The 75th Golden Globe Awards

by Nicole Muj

In honor of the 75th Golden Globes, GBK (gbkproductions.com) Luxury Lounge this year was all about the gold with nominees and presenters gifted with “golden” technology and products at the exclusive event presented by legendary German winery Blue Nun. Attendees were greeted at the door with a refreshing glass of Blue Nun 24K Edition sparkling wine featuring swirling 24K gold flakes.

Celebrities who stopped by the two day event included Randy Jackson, Dinah James (Fifth Harmony), Doug Jones (Nominated Movie: Shape of Water), Lotte Verbeek (“Outlander”, “Blacklist”), Mara Wilson (“Matilda”) Teala Dunn (“Guilty Party”), Zack Ward (“transformers”, “A Christmas Story”), Shanola Hampton (“Shameless”) Ashley LeConte (Nominated Movie: “Get Out”), Asia Monet Ray (Actress/Digital Influencer), Anthony Anderson (Nominated Show: “Black-ish”) Pollyanna McIntosh (“The Walking Dead”) and Sam Humphrey (Nominated: “The Greatest Showman).

Hiro Blue Junmai Ginjo Sake, poured its super premium Japanese “Golden Sake,” while Bel-Air’s Moraga Winery poured red and white varietals throughout the day. Good Greek Grill, LA’s only authentic Greek gyro stand, provided a delicious lunch and gifted guests an exclusive “New Gyro Party.”

The Artisan Group gifted a tote with over 40 products that included a collection of handcrafted jewelry and accessories, spa and bath products, candles, cosmetics, clutches, pet accessories, stationery and other handmade artisan gifts.

Burke Williams offered its “Golden Mask” and massages onsite, as well as gifted a complete spa experience. Too Faced Cosmetics provided makeup touch ups and product from its glamorous Chocolate Gold collection, including Chocolate Gold Bar Palette, Chocolate Gold Soleil Bronzer, Melted Gold Liquid Lipstick, and Better Than Sex Mascara.

Other gifts included MyManu’s wireless earbuds with live translation of 35 languages, original artwork by LMK Art, a travel kit by Noshinku, a new organic hand sanitizer, earbuds by Happy Ears, a modal travel bag by Iconspeak, Tarnish-Me-Not, a patent-p ending hypoallergenic coating for jewelry and Avery Verse luxury leather handbags from Australia.

The attendees also walked away with wireless Vinci headphones with 3D recording and fitness sensors, the Avocado Sock, an all-natural and effective way to speed up the ripening process, and the CO2Lift, , a state of the art carboxy therapy treatment masks by skincare company Lumisque. Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation Rodney D. Bullard was also in attendance to share his new book Heroes Wanted.

ADM Entertainment’s DJ Adam Gomez kept the vibe up and crowd moving, while Kinetic Magic showcased its 13-foot screen, offering a unique dancing and visually stimulating experience. Kinetic Magic gifted talent an immersive augmented realty video projection installation, valued at over seven thousand dollars. The celebrities also received “A Golden Invitation” from Caribbean Living, inviting them to Royal Hideaway PlayaCar for a complimentary five-night stay for two at the all-inclusive resort.

Charities featured included Food on Foot, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting the poor and homeless of Los Angeles through programs that provide nutritious meals, clothing, work opportunities and ultimately the transition to full-time employment and life off the streets.

The Mill, a visual effects and content creation studio, partnered with “Today, I’m Brave,” and demonstrated its cutting-edge nar’rative content in Virtual Reality, around the topic of bravery. “Today, I’m Brave gifted inspirational accessories and products that encourage bravery everyday including t-shirts, necklaces, shoelaces, affirmation cards and USB flash drives featuring the “best of” stories by ambassadors, including Rosie Perez and Curt Smith from Tears for Fears.