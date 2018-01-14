Joey Fatone attends Matt Goss at 1 Oak in The Mirage

Friday night, singer and television personality Joey Fatone stopped in to see Matt Goss’ new show at 1 Oak in The Mirage. The two singers hung out backstage after the show.

Known for his impassioned performances that combine intoxicating vocal sets, big band instrumentals and old-school glamour, British-born singing sensation Matt Goss sleek style and unparalleled ability to engage audiences embody the magic of Las Vegas’ classic lounge crooners. A favorite among visitors and locals, Goss’ talents have drawn comparison to the Rat Pack, and numerous accolades proclaim him “The New King of Vegas.” Matt brings his celebrated act – including multi-piece band, sultry backup singers and Dirty Virgins dance troupe – to a scintillating new live-music experience at The Mirage.

To purchase Matt Goss Meet & Greet tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or call 1.800.963.9634.