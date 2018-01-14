Marianne LeMoine Phoenix of ’50 Pounds From Stardom’ shares a moment with Gladys Knight

It was just another Saturday at Smith’s Food and Drug … NOT! Marianne LeMoine Phoenix of “50 Pounds From Stardom” ran into music legend Gladys Knight and had a wonderful chat with her. According to Marianne, Gladys can’t wait to see 50 Pounds From Stardom Show.

With knockout singing and fast-talking zingers, With knockout singing and fast-talking zingers, Marriane LeMoine Phoenix and Yvette Karr parody their own lifelong attempts to “make it big” in show business, and celebrate the magic that happened when their journeys brought them together on stage.