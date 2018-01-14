Mariners No.1 Prospect Kyle Lewis returns to Andiamo Las Vegas

MiLB players, Kyle Lewis and Anthony Ray, headed back to downtown Vegas last weekend. The skilled baseball buds took a second trip to the D Casino Hotel, where they ate one “home run” of a meal at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse! One can never ring in the new year too late when it comes to an award-winning Las Vegas dining hot spot! Downstairs, they chatted with the D’s owner, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole at the D’s ever-popular LONGBAR, while signing autographs and posing for photos with fans! Keep an eye out for these talented athletes in 2018!