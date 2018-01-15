Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Receives donations from UnitedHealthcare

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Receives $25,000 Donation and 150 Bicycle Helmets from UnitedHealthcare Following Fundraiser at CES 2018

UnitedHealthcare donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and 150 bike helmets to encourage kids in Las Vegas to make an active, healthy start in the New Year.

The donation is the culmination of a fundraiser held during CES 2018, where members of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, along with employees and executives, encouraged conference attendees to ride stationary bikes at the UnitedHealthcare booth. For each mile pedaled, UnitedHealthcare donated $1 – up to $25,000 – to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The check was presented at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, where UnitedHealthcare also donated 150 bicycle helmets to club members. Leah Thomas, a member of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, helped fit each child with their helmet, and provided a lesson in cycling safety and advice about the best exercises to do before a bike race.

“This generous donation from UnitedHealthcare will help us encourage healthy living and regular physical activity,” said Andy Bischel, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. “Having the kids at the club talk with a professional rider with the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, and learn what it takes to stay active and safe, will make a lasting positive impression on these kids and our community.”

“It is wonderful to see the kids get excited about exercise, riding their bikes and being safe on the road,” said Don Giancursio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Nevada. “UnitedHealthcare is grateful to collaborate with the Boys & Girls Club in Southern Nevada and help support its efforts to encouraging kids to stay active and healthy.”

UnitedHealthcare’s mascot Dr. Health E. Hound joined the UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists to help the children decorate their helmets with stickers and decals, provided healthy snacks and posters, and signed autographs.

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people nationwide live healthier lives by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Photography by Isaac Brekken