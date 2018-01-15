Stars Come Out To LA Art Show In Support Of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

On Jan. 10, Hollywood and art world celebrities gathered at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the opening night party of the 23rd annual LA Art Show. This year’s show once again broke attendance records, with 100 percent of proceeds from VIP vanguard and patron tickets, and 15 percent of proceeds from friend tickets benefitting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, director and producer Jon Hamm graciously hosted the evening on behalf of St. Jude. Last year’s host Emma Roberts joined in the evening, along with Matthew Modine, Jay Duplass, Aldis Hodge, Sue Wong, mural artist Robert Vargas, Alice Amter, and many others.

The opening night attendees enjoyed a sneak peek of the LA Art Show’s premiere installations, such as the Metaphysical Orozco exhibit by MUSA Museum of the Arts of Guadalajara, Antuan Rodriguez’ “Left or Right” punching bags and Bunnie Reiss’ Space Boat in Littletopia.

The LA Art Show’s expansive roster featured more than 30 special installations comprising the featured programming and DIVERSEartLA lineups, and more than 100 galleries exhibiting from all over the world. Throughout the evening, attendees were treated to special performances by Pandemonia, presented by Art All Ways, and of Cristobal Valecillos’ YARE: One More Dance, presented by Timothy Yarger Fine Art.

The LA Art Show featured a lecture by Matthew Modine about his Full Metal Diaries exhibit, Collectors in Conversation Dialogue, and live drawing by Korean artist Jung-Gi Kim. Highlights included a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Mab Graves to Margaret Keane. followed by the memorial of JUXTAPOZ co-founder Greg Escalante, presented by Robert Williams.

Photos by Birdman Photo / Courtesy of the LA Art Show.