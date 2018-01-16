China Lights Lantern Festival is coming to Las Vegas beginning Jan. 19

Check out the preview with the life-size Kylin Lantern at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

By Debbie Hall

China Lights Lantern Festival will light the skies with the celebration of Asian culture at Craig Ranch Regional Park from Jan. 19 to Feb. 25. This includes the coming of the Year of the Dog for Chinese New Year on Feb. 16.

Over 40 displays made with more than 1,000 sculptural components created on-site by Chinese artisans. The month-long exhibit also features nightly stage performances highlighting various Chinese entertainment, cultural displays and video presentations, and Asian and American food offerings.

To showcase the festival, the Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Boyd Gaming unveiled a spectacular, handcrafted, larger-than-life, purple kylin lantern at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. Created by Chinese artisans, the lantern stands at six feet tall and illuminated with more than 100 LED light bulbs.

Guest speakers included Huiyuan Liu, Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co. Ltd. event manager, and David Strow, vice president of corporate communications at Boyd Gaming.

“In traditional Chinese Feng Shui, the kylin is said to bring wealth and treasure, so we thought it would be fitting to showcase this lantern in the Gold Coast Casino,” said Liu. “We hope China Lights’ beautiful lanterns, art exhibits, cooking demonstrations, and stage performances become a part of the annual Chinese New Year celebration and also allow all visitors to learn about Chinese traditions and raise cultural awareness.”

While Liu visited Las Vegas before the unveiling, this is her first time in Las Vegas as well as the first time planning an event in the city. The company is based in China with a satellite office in Chicago and Liu travels with the show mostly in the United States and Australia.

“Craig Ranch Regional Park is amazing,” she told LVInformer.com. “As for celebrating Chinese New Year in Las Vegas, there are so many cultures here. I believe the show will be appreciated by all of the cultures, not just Asians. This is an event designed to bring everyone together and appreciate each other.”

In addition to the larger-than-life sized kylin lantern which is now on display at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, other Boyd Gaming properties including Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Sam’s Town Las Vegas Hotel and Gambling Hall, and California Hotel and Casino will be home to smaller intricate and unique lanterns for guests to preview before the upcoming festival.

“This will be a great platform to share,” Liu stated. “This is meant to be a bridge and relationships have changed. Personally, I love traveling and meeting all different types of people.”

“Over the years, Boyd Gaming has cultivated many friendships within the local Asian community,” said Strow. “We’re excited to say thank you in a very tangible way by supporting the inaugural year of the China Lights lantern festival. We encourage everyone to visit Craig Ranch and celebrate the wonderful traditions and artistry showcased throughout this holiday.”

Tickets for the festival are now on sale and available at chinalightsLV.com. Boyd room and ticket packages are also available for BConnected card holders through boydgaming.com.

Photo credit: Madison Freedle, one7communications.com