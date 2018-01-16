Fine art pops up at Paint the Town benefiting AFAN on Jan. 19

By Debbie Hall

The ninth annual Paint the Town celebrates fine art while benefiting Aid for Aids of Nevada hosted by Zappos.com on Jan. 19. Philanthropists, artists and art lovers will view the displays, drink some wine, enjoy yummy nibbles and engage the artists participating in this year’s show.

Artist Niki J. Sands has created a little piggy bank up for auction. As she stated on her website, “”My art is an expression of my life, my thoughts and how the world effects me on a daily basis. I grew up with high admiration for artists and the arts. It never ceases to amaze me what someone can create either through dance, expressions with words, through paint or whatever objects are on hand. Life without art would be a blank canvas.”

She works primarily in oil and acrylics but also works in other mediums including sculpture. Sands considers her style to be cubism and surrealism blend together and focuses on figurative work. She has always been drawn to art since she was a child.

“I was always interested in art and I was always drawing and doodling. What I didn’t know was that would be the path I would follow until my late 30s,” she explained. “I moved to Las Vegas, I realized this is what I wanted to do and I pursued art. I am loving what I do now.”

Sands is thrilled to be part of Paint the Town with the event helping artists get exposure as well as give back to the community. She is especially grateful for the recognition the artists received during the event.

Michael Stein created the event when he was a partner at the law firm of Snell & Wilmer. Paint the Town was founded on the idea that artists and charity alike can benefit from the creations that artists so often provide to charitable events benefiting the community. By donating the portion of the sale proceeds normally earned by a gallery to AFAN, Paint the Town creates a win-win exhibit for both artist and AFAN. Guests are invited to bid on the artists’ curated pieces.

AFAN provides support and advocacy for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada and works to reduce HIV infection through prevention education to eliminate fear, prejudice and the stigma associated with the disease.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Back Bar USA and Chronic Tacos will be serving its authentic Mexican cuisine. The 2018 event is curated by Dray and Mia Stein is the art director. Sponsors include BackBar USA, Snell & Wilmer Law Offices, Zappos.com, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, FIJI WATER, Landmark Vineyards and Zappos for Good.

Paint the Town will be held at the Zappos Headquarters, 400 Stewart Ave with the VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m. and the party from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/PaintTheTownLV. To purchase tickets, click here.