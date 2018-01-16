How to Keep Your Home Looking Fresh

Whether you’ve spent years accumulating the perfect decorations and refining your interiors or you’ve just moved in and finished decorating, your home is a place you’ve put a lot of thought and effort into. It deserves to be treated kindly and kept looking its best so that you feel your happiest when you wake up in the morning and go to bed at night. Sometimes people can be too busy to focus on their home, and their priorities lie elsewhere, such as family and careers. Here are a few helpful tips for keeping your home looking fresh without turning it into a monumental task.

Take Good Care of Your Furniture

It isn’t cheap decorating a house, no matter how carefully you budget and spend. That’s why it is so important to care for your furnishings and décor properly. There isn’t any point in choosing a beautiful wooden table only for it to become infested with termites. Pretty wallpaper loses its appeal if a fault in the wall allows pests to chew at it. If this becomes an issue, find a good exterminator Jacksonville to solve the problem and keep your house protected from pests. Make sure you know what materials your floorings and upholstery are made of too as this can help you find the best ways of keeping them from wearing down over time.

Simple Yet Quality Staples

Times change and fashion does with it, so don’t let your home fade into the past by sticking rigidly to an interior design look that only makes sense in a certain decade. Achieving timelessness is not as difficult as it sounds. With a few basics, you can keep your home looking fresh and updated without having to reinvent your entire style constantly. Choose some simple staples that will always be useful and attractive, such as solid, quality furniture and natural fabrics. You can add your own flair as it comes and goes with smaller, less expensive items such as pieces of wall art or decorative cushions. Personalize your home so that, regardless of the passing years, it will always mean something to you.

Fun and Trendy Extras

Of course, if you are a fan of interior design and like to keep up with the latest trends then it is understandably important to you that you incorporate these into your own home. There are ways of doing this without compromising the fresh feel of your interiors. For example, instead of pouncing on a current trend and holding onto it long after it goes out of fashion, take bits and pieces that allude to the trend but can easily be swapped around when a new fashion comes along. Don’t restrict yourself by painting all your walls black because it is suddenly vogue – instead, let hints of contemporary trends into your home without taking over completely. That way your interiors will always look fresh and up to date, but never stagnant or over the top.