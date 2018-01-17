The Top Things To Do While Visiting New England

While it’s true that Las Vegas does have everything you need to have a good time, it can also be exciting, and not a little mind-blowing, to travel further afield and discover what the rest of America has to offer. New England, for example, is a beautiful place to visit, and there is so much to do there you might have to go back a second time (or a third, or a fourth). So here are some of the most exciting, rewarding, stimulating things to do in New England: enjoy!

Walk The Freedom Trail

If you’re able to walk the 2 ½-mile historic Freedom Trail that winds its way through Boston, then you must do it. You’ll take in 16 different sites of historical significance, including Boston Common, hailed as the oldest park in America, and the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat. You don’t even have to worry that the ground is going to be bumpy or muddy because there is a brick path that leads you from start to finish. Make sure you take your camera and get some great shots of beautiful architecture, stunning scenery, and some of the most important landmarks in US history.

Watch The Red Sox Play

Even if you’re not into baseball, you can’t miss watching the Boston Red Sox playing ball at Fenway Park. It’s the oldest ballpark in America since it was first played on way back in 1912. Win or lose, fan or not, just to say you’ve been there and done that (and maybe even bought the t-shirt) is something to be proud of.

Escape!

Getting locked in a Boston Escape Room and trying to puzzle your way out is another must do when you’re in New England. You’ll have a limited time to get out, and the only way to do so is to solve all the clues. Will you make it? This one’s fun for all the family, and will definitely make some exciting (and probably hilarious) memories to take back to Vegas with you.

Devil’s Hopyard State Park

Devil’s Hopyard State Park can be found in southeastern Connecticut, and it is a gorgeous place to go. It’s particularly lovely during fall, although don’t let that stop you visiting at other times of the year. If you’re a keen photographer, you’ll find endless inspiration here, including Chapman Falls (a tree-lined 60-foot waterfall) and historic covered bridges. If ever there were a place that screamed “New England,” this would have to be it.

Whale Watching

For a visitor to the area, it may sound strange to suggest that you can try whale watching, but it’s true. In Plymouth, Massachusetts, you can book yourself onto a boat that will take you out on a true adventure to see whales in the wild. In fact, Plymouth ranks among the world’s top places for whale watching, so you’re sure to see something splashing about in the water. These creatures are magnificent, and to see them up close and personal is a rare treat. It’s not just whales you can see while on board though; you’ll also be able to spot Plymouth Rock where the Mayflower pilgrims began Plymouth Colony.

Cycle The Rail Trail

For bike lovers, it’s Cape Cod you’ll want to head for. The Rail Trail is a 22-mile cycle path that was – as the name suggests – once a railroad track. It’s a beautiful, tranquil place to ride, and cycling here will take the weight of the world off your shoulders for sure. The entire distance is tree lined, so you’ll be surrounded by New England’s natural beauty all the way. Bonus features include the fact that the route is well sign-posted so you won’t be able to get lost, it doesn’t get crowded, and you can stop off at some wonderful independent cafes and restaurants along the way.

Tour Lizzie Borden’s House

Lizzie Borden of Fall River, Massachusetts, is one of the most notorious figures in American history. She’s the one who allegedly murdered her father and stepmother with an axe, although she was acquitted. Legend has it that she still haunts the house in which she lived, and in which the murder took place, and she seems especially fond of the second floor, where many tourists have said they have seen her looking out of a window. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, taking a tour of the house is a fun thing to do, and because it’s a guided tour, you’ll learn a lot in the process. Listen to ghost stories (including Lizzie’s) and hear some historical facts about the area that you may not have heard before. You can even stay the night if you dare, although most people who attempt it do leave before the night is out.

Second Beach

Second Beach, or to give it it’s true name, Sachuest Beach, is known to be the best beach in Rhode Island if you love to relax. The sand is soft, the beach is clean, and the water is fine for swimming and splashing about. It’s also not far from Sachuest Point Wildlife Refuge, so you can make a day of it, enjoying one in the morning, taking lunch at one of the numerous cute cafes in the area, and then heading off to the other. You might want to go to the wildlife refuge first, though, because you can take a nice, long hike there. The beach can be used to relax on when you’re done.

Foxwoods Casino

If you’re missing Las Vegas and you fancy trying your luck in a New England casino, you should try Foxwoods. It’s the second largest casino in the world at 340,000 square feet (it was No. 1 until Oklahoma’s WinStar World Casino took its crown), but it’s not all about gambling. Play the slots and make your bets if you want to, but if your idea of fun lies in a different direction, Foxwoods might still be able to help you. There is a bowling alley, a spa, some nightclubs, comedy clubs, an arcade, and plenty of shops there too. Hungry? You can choose from one of 38 different restaurants!