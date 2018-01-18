Autograph Collection Hotels To Celebrate Indie Film and Creative Visionaries During Sundance 2018

by Nicole Muj

Associate of Sundance Institute, Autograph Collection Hotels returns to the Sundance Film Festival for the third year to celebrate the extension of its Indie Film Project, a multi-faceted platform designed to support the art of storytelling by spotlighting the most talented screenwriters, filmmakers and distributors working in independent film today.

Together with partners, Franklin Leonard and The Black List, as well as newly-appointed cultural advisor to the Indie Film Project, award-winning actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, Autograph Collection Hotels brings back The Retreat– a winter lodge-style lounge which has become a mainstay on the circuit.

Autograph Collection Hotels will host a series of exclusive indie film parties and private events at The Retreat, located at Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection (2001 Park Ave.), including special dinners celebrating the premieres of “The Kindergarten Teacher,” written and directed by Sara Colangelo and starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal, and Ethan Hawke’s “Blaze,” as well as “An Evening with Indie Filmmaker Todd Haynes,” the second annual Power Women’s Cocktail, co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Moira Griffin, executive director, Fox Networks, as well as a late-night Karaoke party with Wood Group’s Blind Dragon.

