Las Vegas performers enjoy ‘The Cocktail Cabaret’ with guest singer Heidi Webster

Heidi Webster recently filled in for Maren Wade in “The Cocktail Cabaret,” the hottest show on the Strip at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas performers in attendance included Janine Valentine of The Scintas, Joey Singer, Rachel Tyler of Lady Luck and Matt Tyleron.

Originally from Phoenix, Webster moved to Las Vegas two years ago where her career as vocalist became highlighted. With a master’s degree in music therapy from Arizona State University in Tucson, she splits her time between her love of hospice end-of-life care and sharing her passion on the stage. Webster is the co-founder and performer in the diva dynamite group, “Lady Luck,” which stars four singers from the award-winning “Showstoppers.” It was this show where she made her debut as lead female singer in 2016. She is also a local cast member of the Rodgers & Hammerstein review of “Something Wonderful.” Webster most recently starred as Sandy in “Grease” at the Kansas City Starlight Theater. Other performance credits include “The Music Man,” (Marion), “Little Shop of Horrors” (Audrey), “Into the Woods (Witch), “How to Succeed in Business” (Smitty), “Pippin” (Fastrata). She’s also toured as a lead singer on Holland America Cruise Line and performed at Tokyo Disneyland.

To buy tickets, go online www.cocktailcabaretlv.com or call Caesars Box Office 702-777-2782.

Photo Credits: Shelly Manshot SnTPR and Killer Imaging

