Nick Jonas Spotted Dining at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant

Nick Jonas at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant
Photo Credit Joe Janet

Last night (Friday, Jan. 19), singer and actor Nick Jonas was spotted dining at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant inside the MGM Grand.

Arriving to the acclaimed restaurant around 10 p.m., the young heartthrob looked handsome in a gray suede jacket and black jeans. The small group shared Hakkasan signature menu items including Jasmine tea-smoked beef rib, Steamed dim sum, and Sanpei Chilean seabass.

The Jealous singer was seen in high spirits all night, mingling with his friends and enjoying his night out, before leaving the restaurant around midnight.

