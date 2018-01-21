The Stars Enjoy Main Street Festivities During Sundance At The Music Lodge and Rock; Reilly’s

by Nicole Muj

Each January, film enthusiasts, industry executives and celebrities gather in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, not only to view the latest in cinema, but also to mix, mingle and party at events and lounges that feature some of the today’s top brands.

On day one, AP festival headquarters, hosted by the Music Lodge, welcomed A-Listers throughout the day, including Jack Black, Jonah Hill, Joaquin Phoenix, Chloe Sevigny, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Molly Shannon, Tim Daly and others. Visitors to the lounge were welcomed with Essentia water, hot chocolate and snacks, including My/Mo Mochi ice cream, and were gifted with roundtrip air travel by JetSuiteX, doTerra aromatherapy products, apparel by outdoor sportswear leader SPYDER and music-themed shirts by Two Gypsea Souls, and were introduced to influencer marketing platform IconicReach

J.Crew, NYLON and Roku kicked off Rock & Reilly’s daytime lounge and welcomed media and celebrities, including Lakeith Stanfield, Steven Yeun, Jacob Young, Jimmy Tatro, Carlson Young, Phoebe Robinson, and Lala Kent.

J.Crew hosted the a “Denim by You” customization bar, giving talent, influencers and guests the opportunity to curate denim looks with patches and custom calligraphy by notable illustrator Sam Teich. Lakeith Stanfield customized his jacket with pink calligraphy to read “sorry to bother you” in reference to his film premiering during the festival. Streaming platform Roku hosted the “Roku Hygge Lounge,” providing guests with a cozy place to sit down, relax and enjoy hot chocolate and hot toddies provided by Raaka Chocolate and Pendleton Whiskey. Roku also gifted talent its newest media streaming player, the Roku Streaming Stick+. Attendees also could have their nails and makeup provided, courtesy of beGlammed.

Renowned dinner series ChefDance returns to the Sundance Film Festival for its 15th year of culinary celebration as the official partner of Sundance 2018. This year, ChefDance has collaborated with SYSCO, Kona Bear, Diet Coke, One Hope Wine, Lamborghini and The Art of Elysium as the official charity. ChefDance founders, LA couple Kenny Griswold and Mimi Kim, created the first ChefDance in 2004 to provide the perfect marriage of fine food and film. Today, ChefDance is one of the most highly acclaimed culinary event series, bringing the country’s finest chefs together with the Sundance Film Festival’s most acclaimed actors by hosting lavish dinners paired with specialty cocktails. This year celebrity DJ Paul Oakenfold is “in the house.”

Photo by Douglas Barnes/Invision for The Music Lodge/AP Images

Rock & Reilly Photos: Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for for J.Crew and Roku

ChefDance photos by Tiffani Rose