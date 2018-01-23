Chrissy Metz from NBC’s “This Is Us” spotted at the Kelly Cardenas Salon at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Chrissy Metz from NBC’s “This Is Us” was spotted at the Kelly Cardenas Salon at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

While filming “This Is Us,” Actress Chrissy Metz stopped by the Kelly Cardenas Salon at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to get her extensions removed, a shampoo blow dry and treated to Kelly Cardenas Salon’s signature wash house experience. Chrissy is genuine, down to earth and extremely kind! Chrissy loved the experience and the salon, and after even face-timed with Kelly’s wife Brooklyn Cardenas!
