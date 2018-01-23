Eat healthy and have fun at Veganuary Las Vegas Meet-Up Jan. 23

It is another week and another Veganuary Las Vegas meet-up!! Join the fun group on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and hang with Chef Mike Minor at Border Grill Mandalay Bay. Join Vegans, Baby and Diana Edelman, and the Border Grill team for a casual meet up in the restaurant’s Cantina and get a complimentary Border Margarita when you order an appetizer off of the Veganuary Las Vegas menu!

This event is free to attend and open to all 21 and over. Food and drink are available for purchase. Please RSVP here so the there is an idea of how many people to expect.

Don’t miss out on any of the Veganuary Las Vegas events or restaurants! Details on the entire month of Veganuary dining are at www.vegansbaby.com/ veganuary-las-vegas-guide. Sign up for the Vegans, Baby newsletter and stay up-to-date on all upcoming events here.