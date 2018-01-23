Vegas Golden Knights Fuel Up At Andiamo Italian Steakhouse after Fan Fest

Alex Tuch invited his Vegas Golden Knights teammates Reilly Smith, David Perron, Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel. The five top-notch athletes had just finished their first ever Fan Fest with their entire team on Fremont Street Experience’s 3rdStreet stage, where they were joined by their cute buddy, Chance the Gila Monster, followed by the incredible Knight crew, and their owner, CEO, and president. Many NHL lovers headed into the D once the event ended, just to run into their favorites once again! After Reilly, David, Alex, Nate and Erik, conquered their delicious steaks and pastas, they were glad to interact with more of their #VegasBorn family! Go Knights Go!