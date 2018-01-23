Vegas Golden Knights Take Over Downtown for Fan Fest

Let the craziness begin! The Vegas Golden Knights hosted their first ever Fan Fest on Fremont Street Experience. The entire team walked down(town) an elegant red crapet, and lined up on the D Casino Hotel’s 3rd Street stage to greet 10,000+ fans and thank them for all of their #VegasBorn support! The Knight’s little yellow buddy, Chance the Gila Monster, decided that a red carpet wasn’t enough, so he flew in on Fremont Street Experience’s iconic zip line, Slotzilla! Afterwards, the D’s owner Derek Stevens shook hands with the sports stars and chatted about his partnership with the VGK! Downtown Vegas gave each and every fan something special to remember last night!