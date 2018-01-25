Autograph Collection Hotels Celebrates Diversity, Individuality and the Powerful Voices of Indie Film

by Nicole Muj

An associate partner of the Sundance Institute and 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Autograph Collection Hotels returned again to Hotel Park City to celebrate its Indie Film Project, a multi-faceted platform designed to support the art of storytelling by shining a light on today’s most-talented screenwriters, filmmakers and distributors working in independent film.

“There is an inherent synergy between independent film and Autograph Collection Hotels,” said Amanda Altree, Senior Director, Autograph Collection Hotels. “Indie filmmakers and screenwriters tell stories that inspire, provoke and connect us; while immersive storytelling is part of our DNA, enabling travelers to connect with each other and their destination in a memorable way. Through the Indie Film Project, we have become unexpected patrons of the arts and are thrilled to support this dynamic and important industry.”

Together with partners Franklin Leonard and the Black List, Autograph Collection brought back “The Retreat” and hosted a series of exclusive parties for The Kindergarten Teacher starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, written and directed by Sara Colangelo, and the second annual Power Women’s Cocktail, co-hosted by the Sundance Institute & Diversity Initiative, Aisha Tyler, Issa Rae and 20th Century Fox’s Moira Griffin.

“The 2017 Black List was a high watermark for both screenplays written by women and about women and the 2018 Sundance Film Festival is no different,” said Leonard. “We couldn’t be more excited to support these diverse voices, who are receiving long overdue and much deserved recognition.”

The two brands also hosted an intimate dinner celebrating BLAZE, written and directed by Ethan Hawke, and starring Alia Shawkat, Ben Dickey, Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton, David Kallaway, Alynda Lee Segarra and Jenn Lyon. BLAZE was filmed with support from Watermark Baton Rouge Hotel, part of the Autograph Collection.

In support of sharing compelling indie films with a wider audience, and for those not attending the festival, Autograph Collection introduced a dedicated digital film channel, streaming a curated selection of indie films at its hotels across the U.S. and Canada.

The complimentary, streaming service launched with seven films, including Exit Through the Gift Shop about acclaimed street artist Banksy; Soul, featuring Michelin star chefs Eneko Atxa and Jiro Ono; Floyd Norman: An Animated Life, starring Scarlett Johansson; and The People Garden, starring Dree Hemingway and Francois Arnaud.

Photos courtesy of Dara Toulch