Star Nursery named title sponsor of K&N Pro Series West race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Las Vegas-based Star Nursery Garden Center has been named title sponsor of the Sept. 13 K&N Pro Series West event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track.

The Star Nursery 100 will kick off a full weekend of racing at America’s Racing Showplace at the half-mile dirt oval. The action will then shift to the superspeedway with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Friday, Sept. 14, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 15, and the South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Star Nursery – which began its operation in 1983 and has seven of its 15 locations in Las Vegas – was title sponsor of the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series race at The Bullring in 2001. Southern Nevada’s premier garden center, Star Nursery also sponsored Las Vegas-born Kurt Busch during his NASCAR Southwest Tour Series championship season in 1999.

“Star Nursery is beyond excited as we gear up for 2018,” Star Nursery Owner and Founder Craig Keough said.” This is a milestone year for us as we turn 35. Amazing events are happening, and we are proud to be the title sponsor for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this fall.

“We can’t wait to hit the Dirt Track for the Star Nursery 100.”

The addition of the 100-lap K&N Pro Series West event gives the LVMS Dirt Track a powerful trio of events for 2018, along with the World of Outlaws FVP Outlaw Showdown Feb. 29-March 1 and the 21st annual Duel in the Desert Nov. 7-10.

“Star Nursery has been a longtime community leader and a great supporter of racing for decades, and we’re ecstatic about adding a company of its caliber to our impressive list of title sponsors,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Craig Keough has long had a passion for motorsports, and his reach through the years has impacted many local racers. This sponsorship is the next step in his and Star Nursery’s support of the sport we all love. This is going to be a record-setting year for LVMS, and Star Nursery will be a big part of it all.”

The K&N West Series brought races to the 1.5-mile speedway from 1996-2001 and to The Bullring from 2001-03, but the Star Nursery 100 will mark the first K&N event at the LVMS Dirt Track.

“K&N is extremely excited to see the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West head back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to kick off the inaugural NASCAR fall race weekend,” said Caitlin Clement, Track and Series support manager for K&N. “As a proud sponsor of both LVMS and the series, we couldn’t imagine a better venue for the NASCAR fall race weekend, especially since they haven’t raced on the dirt since 1979. We look forward to working with LVMS and NASCAR to make this a memorable weekend for the fans.”

Fans who have purchased 2018 annual passes to both LVMS NASCAR weekends will be eligible for discounted Star Nursery 100 tickets for $25 during a special pre-sale period beginning Monday, Jan. 29, and patrons who have bought weekend passes for either of the track’s tripleheaders can order the Dirt Track event’s tickets for that price starting Thursday, Feb. 1. Star Nursery 100 tickets will be made available to the general public for $35 apiece on Monday, March 5, and ticket prices will increase on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Active-duty military personnel with a valid ID can get up to two tickets for a discounted rated of $25 beginning March 5, and children 12 and under will be admitted to the race free of charge when accompanying a ticketed adult.

Race organizers expect a number of NASCAR series drivers to compete in the event.

LVMS’ first 2018 tripleheader weekend will consist of Stratosphere Pole Day and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 2, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 3, and the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 4. LVMS will be the first track in history to host two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in the same year.

Race fans can already lock in their tickets to both LVMS tripleheaders and capitalize on discounted prices for buying annual passes for all six NASCAR races. The track’s 2018 six-pack of events will show off a number of enhancements the track has planned for the coming months as well.