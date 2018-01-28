Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted at Yellowtail Restaurant

Superstar Jennifer Lopez and her all-star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted at Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge inside Bellagio Las Vegas.

The power couple was greeted by Executive Chef Akira Back when they arrived at the famed dining destination around 6:30pm. Seated in an intimate booth in the main dining area, the two sipped on tea and water and shared a variety of Yellowtail’s signature small plates.

The couple enjoyed a quiet date night dinner before making their way to T-Mobile Arena where Lopez headlined the 2018 Calibash concert.