WanderLuxxe and Common Host THE House Party of Sundance

by Nicole Muj

WanderLuxxe, the concierge service founded by film industry veterans Marti Hines and Lola Wood, partnered with Common for the second year at Sundance to host an exclusive performance night, in partnership with APEX Social Club.

“Common and Friends presented by Dropbox” was a night of performances curated by Common, featuring a two hour set, consisting of his favorite hits, new tracks and freestyle. John Legend joined Common on stage for four songs with a performance that kicked off with Maimouna Youssef, followed by music by DJ Dummy, as the intimate house party filled with some 150 guests.

Celebrities in attendance included Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lakeith Stanfield, Paris Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas, Craig Robinson, Caroline D’Amore, Dominique Fishback, Orlando Jones, Nichelle Hines and Ben Lyons

The party offered guests the ultimate escape from the cold at the Deer Valley mansion with talent escorted by TESLA and partygoers transported by LYFT.

Guests enjoyed Remy Martin cognac, Casamigos Tequila cocktails and Heineken. ReThink Water, Peet’s Coffee and Red Bull also offered beverages and guests kept their skin hydrated all night with AVEENO.

The topper of the evening was a midnight delivery of KFC, courtesy of POSTMATES.

Photos Courtesy of WanderLuxxe.