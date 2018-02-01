Wingtime serves most popular Big Game food, chicken wings, while contributing to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

By Debbie Hall

According to People.com and Google’s data, football fans are devouring chicken wings during the Big Game. While the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head against the New England Patriots, locally owned and operated Wingtime will celebrate the love of chicken wings tossed in a selection of amazing sauces. While fulfilling wishes of hungry patrons, Wingtime will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada from sales on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Owned by the Solomon family, Ruth Furman, a public relations consultant and friend of the family, said the Solomons have a friend who Make-A-Wish helped and WingTime wanted to do its part to give back. A resident of Southern Nevada for 23 years, the family has close ties with the community and loves the win-win of serving the best chicken wings while serving the community.

“Chicken wings are offered in every cuisine with their own taste. We opened a place using fresh jumbo chicken wings that are 100 percent natural. We also use the tenderloin, which is comparable to the filet mignon of the chicken, hand bread it and create gluten-free fresh chicken tenders,” Solomon explained to LVInformer.com.

Specialty flavors range from the spiciest to sweet to savory.

Specialty spice flavors include Hoover Dam Hot, Ghost of Habanero Rub, Scary Spicy, Berry Hot, Raspberry with a big somethin’, Carolina BBQ, Red Rooster, Ensenada Enchilada, Razzle Dazzle, Orange U Happy and Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

Of course, classic flavors are also offered since these are the sauces that many enjoyed when introduced to chicken wings. This includes Hot, Cajun, Tropical Habanero, Louis N Ana, Taste Of Asia Rub, Mild, Salt N Vinegar Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki and BBQ.

WingTime offers a variety of chicken fingers and snacks including gluten free and vegetarian options like tofu fingers and buffalo cauliflower. Choose scratch-made sides, flavors, sauces and rubs when celebrating the Big Game. For those fresh chicken fingers, dipping sauce is needed and this includes Chipotle Honey, Sriracha Honey, Southwestern Ranch, Hickory Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese and Ranch.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Wingtime is located at 6572 N. Decatur Blvd. at 215. For more information, call (702) 476-8999 or visit wingtime.net.