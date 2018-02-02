3 Best Camping Spots in Nevada

Where do you and your friends go camping when you visit Nevada? After all, nothing beats getting a well-deserved break under the stars, surrounded by wildlife, nature, friends, and talk about guns and hunting.

Fortunately, despite being arid – or maybe because it is arid, Nevada has many campsites perfect for a weekend off. And because you love nature and wildlife, here are the three best camping spots that are part of state parks.

The Great Basin National Park

As its name implies, this park rests in Nevada’s famous Great Basin. Therefore, as you’d expect, the park’s landscape varies from craggy hills to deep valleys full of coyotes, rabbits, pronghorn antelopes, and wild sheep, making it a prime destination for small game hunting. If you never tried small game hunting, this would be a perfect occasion to head to Woodbury Outfitters and browse through its selection of entry-level handguns and accessories.

The park is large enough for both humans and animals. So, except for a scavenging coyote or two, the wildlife generally keeps off the park’s 100 campsites and numerous trails even at night. In case you didn’t know, night-time is when stargazers flock the Great Basin National Park, for nowhere is Nevada’s sky clearer than here.

Cathedral Gorge State Park

Located in eastern Nevada, the Cathedral Gorge State Park’s boasts of magnificent canyons, slot caverns, and its dominant feature – tall cathedral-like spires. As you’ll learn at the visitor center, nature has been creating these features for millions of years. Apparently, eons ago, a prehistoric lake once covered the area.

After the water subsided, the lake bed eroded into what from afar looks like a multi-spired cathedral. However, it’s from up close that you appreciate the “cathedral’s” features. So, walk the park’s four-mile hiking trail or camp in its 22 camping sites, each having electricity, sunshades, tables, and charcoal grills. Make sure you arrive early if you’re to get a spot.

Valley of Fire State Park

The Valley of Fire State Park stands out as the oldest, largest, and most scenic of the spots. About its history, the park’s famous red rock formations date back to about 150 million years. During this period, two prehistoric cultures flourished here – the Anasazi Pueblo and the Basketmaker.

As you hike through this massive 42,000-acre park, you can even see the petroglyphs – images carved into rocks – left behind. If like most visitors you want more information about them, visit the visitors’ center any day of the week. Don’t forget to take in the scenery at the park’s 72 campsites, each equipped with a grill, table, and shade.

Nevada is still one of the nations most underrated spots for campers, but all these destinations have a little something special that should please everyone. So, don’t be afraid to go off the beaten path and see what this great state has to offer.