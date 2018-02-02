CAMCO names Mozell Williams as Developer Division General Manager

CAMCO, a management services company serving community associations in Nevada, named Mozell Williams developer division general manager.

Williams, who has handled multiple roles in her 12 years with CAMCO, helps her company’s clients, developers and builders, set up new community associations.

According to Williams, homeowners associations offer developers a degree of insurance for both the builder, who has invested in land and buildings, and homeowners, who have invested in homes. “If homeowners associations manage the community for consistency, homes keep their value. Everybody wins,” she said.

“I help our developer clients shape the feel of communities and how homeowners associations will keep that shape consistent going forward. This helps the neighborhoods maintain their physical allure and monetary value. This matters because homes are huge investments.”

Williams helps developers create budgets, register and file with the Secretary of State, prepare and create initial documents for the association, such as collection policies, rules and regulations and architectural guidelines.

“We oversee the association for the developer by enforcing the rules and regulations. We provide homeowners with customer service by processing their architectural forms, facilitating the quarterly Board meetings, and mailing out information like newsletters and agendas to the membership.”

Joel Just, CEO, said “Mozell’s knowledge and leadership continues to keep CAMCO as a clear leader in new builder-developed HOAs.”

Her day-to-day duties include negotiating management contracts, reviewing managers’ and assistants’ concerns, training colleagues and attending development and board meetings.

Williams oversees a 12-person division that managed 103 new accounts as of December 2017, representing 13,631 completed and under-construction homes.

“I would like to continue CAMCO’s tradition as being an industry leader and setting standards through training and development,” Williams said. “I hope to play an integral part in CAMCO’s expansion.”

Beyond her job, Williams, a mother of four and a U.S. Navy veteran, leads the Nevada Association of Community Managers, a trade group that focuses on education and legislation for community managers and supports charity events for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Project 150 and other organizations.

CAMCO has 70 team members and works with community associations and developers throughout Nevada. For more information on CAMCO, visit www.camconevada.com.