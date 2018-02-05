Where an Occupational Therapy Degree Could Take You

Occupational Therapy (OT) is an amazing and rewarding career that has many benefits. If you have an interest in the human body, how it works, and how it may need support, this is a great career for you. Whether you are completing an OT degree, are a working OT, or still considering the career path, here are the great career opportunities you can take once qualified.

Autism Specialist

If you love working with those with Autism, becoming a certified Autism Specialist may be the career path you choose. Those on the autistic spectrum need extra support in hospitals, home, and schools to live a normal everyday life with their family and friends. Helping them achieve this is rewarding and you may gain a special bond with your patient and their family, allowing you to see the real difference your job is making to others.

Diabetes Educator

Those with diabetes may need extra support in many aspects, including vision and with the use of their hands and feet. Diabetes can cause many complications, so understanding this can help you as an occupational therapist, to assist and prevent your diabetic patients from worsening. Having a good understanding of diabetes can also help you understand preventative measures if you believe one of your patients is at risk of the condition. If you believe this career is perfect for you, start your occupational therapy degree now. Check out the best schools at Quality Education and Jobs.

Lymphedema Therapist

Lymphedema is a condition in which the lymphatic system doesn’t work as it should, causing swelling in one or more areas of the body. This swelling can be range from small to quite large and breast cancer sufferers are the most likely to get this condition following treatment. Learning more about this condition and specializing is a great career path to take, as many people in the US suffer from Lymphedema. It is unfortunately incurable; therefore, OT is vital in helping those with Lymphedema to manage and control it, to help them reduce discomfort and live as normally as possible.

Stroke Rehabilitation Specialist

If you’d enjoy working in an inpatient setting, assisting those after a stroke with the equipment necessary to be able to go home and begin to recover, this is one route in which your OT degree may take you. A stroke usually affects one side of the body and means the patient will need help from physiotherapy and occupational therapy to try and regain some of their strength and begin to recover. You may assist with bedding, hoists, wheelchairs, or any other equipment the patient may need, depending on the severity of the stroke.

Whatever specialism you go into, occupational therapy is a rewarding and worthwhile career to get into, whether you work in hospitals, schools, or within your local community. You may have already found the specialism that is right for you, and if not, look online and talk to your colleagues about finding the career path that is best for you.