International Music Superstar Lara Fabian Brings “The Camouflage World Tour” to the Los Angeles Area on February 11

The highly-anticipated world tour of global music star Lara Fabian kicked off in North America on Feb. 2 in Miami, with stops at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Feb. 5, and an upcoming show at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 11.

The Camouflage World Tour is Fabian’s first tour based on her English repertoire, with songs written and produced by some of the most respected figures in the music industry, namely Glen Ballard and Walter Afanasief, including titles that reached the top positions on the Billboard charts, such as the hit “I Will Love Again,” that secured the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Dance Chart. Fabian’s other hit titles, including “Adagio”, “Love By Grace” and “Broken Vow” became hits in various countries, and have been covered since by many artists.

Fabian’s latest recording “Camouflage,” released in Fall 2017, is the first original English album by the artist in more than a decade, and features the hit single “Growing Wings.” “Camouflage,” co-written and co-composed by Fabian together with producer Moh Denebi and Sharon Vaughn, reconnects the Belgium-born artist with the vocal pop universe of her previous English repertoire, combining it with a contemporary progressive pop sound that is Denebi’s signature.

“The Camouflage World Tour” boasts a stunning and innovative visual production and consists of a setlist of new music, but also include music from Fabian’s previous albums, as well as some of her most important recordings of her stunning international career, including “Je suis malade” and “Je t’aime.”

After Fabian’s LA area appearance, she will embark on the European leg of her world tour.