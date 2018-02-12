Scheana Shay and Chester Lockhart of “Sex Tips” spotted at FANTASY

Current headliners of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” and MTV star Chester Lockhart attended the hit adult revue FANTASY at Luxor.

The two stars enjoyed the show with friends, showing their support and posing for photos with the FANTASY ladies in an exclusive meet-and-greet after the show.

Celebrating 18 successful years on The Strip, FANTASY was named “Best Female Adult Show in Las Vegas” by InVegas in 2016, received the silver award for “Best Female Revue” in the 2016 Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll, “Best Showgirls” in the 2015 and 2012 Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll and a recipient of the Las Vegas Weekly “Best of Vegas 2014” awards. Dynamic lead singer Lorena Peril adds an exciting and unforgettable element with amazing powerhouse vocals, taking center-stage alongside a talented cast of beautiful dancers. Popular among singles and couples alike, the always-evolving, sexy production showcases 15 high-energy numbers set to a variety of today’s top music genres. While the gorgeous dancers lure guests into their wildest fantasies, comic relief Sean E. Cooper keeps audiences on its toes with his spot-on impressions of some of pop culture’s most recognizable personalities.

