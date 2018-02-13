How to Create the Perfect Home Office

Working from home has become the norm for many of the current generation. It’s great for both employer and employee as it cuts costs, increases productivity (for the most part), and allows for flexible working. These days, if you don’t offer a flexible working package, you can very easily lose the best workers to the competition who does.

However, working from home does mean that it is down to the worker themselves to create their ideal workspace. The upside? You can let your personality shine. The downside? It can take a lot of hard work to make your home office not only look good but be practical too. Here are some ideas.

Ergonomics

Ergonomics is the science of ensuring that workspaces fit (sometimes literally) the people using them. Your employer would have to do this if you worked in their office; it’s the law. You should apply the same advice and do it for yourself at home. It will make your workplace a much healthier space to be in, and it will increase your productivity as you will be comfortable and better able to concentrate.

Examples of an ergonomic working environment include having the top of your computer screen at eye level, or just below. This will save your eyes from tiring too easily since every time you read down the screen your eyes will close a tad and moisten themselves. Your keyboard should be in a position that allows your forearms to be parallel to the floor. Plus, your feet need to be resting firmly on a hard surface. That could be the floor, but equally it could be a footrest if need be. If you’re going to be sitting in the same chair for hours at a time, then invest in a good one that is fully adjustable.

Natural Light is a Friend

Where do you want that desk to go? Right up in the corner, out of the way? Are you sure? Because although that might give you a bit more space, it won’t give you much natural light. In the end, natural light is much more important than having a bit more room to move around in. The best place for your desk is next to (not beneath) a window. You can still be in the corner if that works, but make sure you can look outside every now and then. You may think it’s going to be distracting, but better to be distracted than to damage your eyes. For many, a view is just the thing they need to get their brains back into optimum thinking mode after a prolonged period of work. Being near a window is like going outside for a stroll, but it means you don’t actually have to leave the house to do it which, when deadlines are calling, may not be a good idea.

Storage

The smaller the room the more you’ll have a need for creative storage. Of course, you can have standard cupboards and filing cabinets, but are they really going to jive with your gorgeous wooden furniture? Probably not. What about wall storage? Magazine racks can add a unique element to the room and be practical too. Imagine sitting at your desk and twizzling the rack next to you around to find your paperwork. It’s a bit of fun that will work wonders. Or what about utilising the space beneath your desk if you want to hide your stored stuff? As long as your feet are still firmly on the ground it’s all good. Once your room is set up as you want it to be, you’ll be able to spot where the storage issues are – and what to do about them.

Make It Comfortable

Even if the daily commute is a few steps from the kitchen to the study, mug of coffee in hand, if the room is not comfortable you will be tempted to leave it every now and then to find somewhere that is. That’s a dangerous practice. That’s where having a quick lie down or a flop onto the sofa ends in disaster. Even the most strictly regimented workers could be tempted to flick through a magazine, pick up a book or – worst of all – switch on the TV. Instead, why not make your office comfortable so that when you do need a break you can stay in there? Add an armchair or small sofa if there is room, or even a beanbag. Make it your room, make it personal. Pin some custom flags to the wall, frame some interesting posters, add gadgets and gizmos to your desk assuming you have the space and they won’t distract you. While you’re at it, put a plant or two in there as well. Greenery really makes a difference to your day. This may be your workspace, and that may mean it needs to be professional and practical, but it’s also your home – it needs to be about you too.

Inspiration

If you’re not an interior designer, you may draw a blank when it comes to designing your home office workspace. Thankfully, that’s what the Internet is for, and you’ll be able to glean plenty of inspiration from sites such as Pinterest. The key with this is to be careful and selective. You may enjoy a number of different designs that you see online, and they may all look wonderful in the pictures. However, having a mash-up of bright colours and bold prints and a desk that is too small but looks lovely is just going to create a mess which, as we all know, is not conducive to productive working. Neat and tidy wins the day, and the contract. Choose one or two design elements that work for you and the room itself and stick with them. If you really can’t decide what you like best, then you can always have a change around every six months or so – that way, you get to try all the design elements that you like without getting everything mixed up and cluttered.