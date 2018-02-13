Valentine’s Couples Enjoy “The Suite Life” at Mondrian LA and SLS and Delano in Miami

By Nicole Muj

Mondrian Los Angeles is offering the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day package through Feb. 15 for couples looking for an extra special night out in the city to relax and celebrate romance. Whether a staycation or a weekend to Los Angeles from out of town, the package will make for a perfect couples holiday.​

Known for its breathtaking views and modern luxury feel and located in the heart of Los Angeles, the glamorous West Hollywood Sunset Strip hotel provides the ultimate couples escape for jetsetters for a weekend or weekday night, or those seeking a staycation ritual.

The Valentine’s Ah, L’Amour couples’ package includes an in-room couple’s massage and dinner credit at ​Doheny Room in West Hollywood, the SBE restaurant and lounge often frequented by A-listers Kourtney Kardashian, Amy Adams and Kate Hudson, among others.

Top the evening with a nightcap for two at Skybar and a turn down service including champagne and rose petals for the ultimate in-room romance ambiance. Wake up and have breakfast at Ivory, while enjoying the sunrise, or order room service and enjoy from your balcony. Rates start at $909 for the package.

In Miami, the SLS South Beach is offering up a special “seduction package” that includes Perrier Jouet Champagne, assorted sweet bites, rose petals, an in-room lovers kit, as well as dinner for two at Katsuya featuring a special Valentine’s day tasting menu. Rates start at $675 per night.

Also Miami, The Suite Life by sbe is available at two iconic Philippe Starck-designed Miami hotels, SLS South Beach and Delano South Beach. Guests will enjoy best-in-class suite accommodations, exclusive access to JetSmarter with a three month affinity membership, airport pickup and drop off while locals can enjoy complimentary parking, priority access to the BMW house car, immediate check-in, a welcome bottle of Perrier-Jouët champagne, a branded beach bag equipped with Hampton suncare, poolside Peroni and Whispering Angel along with two complimentary reserved loungers and preferred cabanas, access to drive an Aston Martin, a Van Dutch luxury yacht excursion within Miami’s Biscayne Bay, a personalized, in-room bar by Proximo, Evian water and in-room Lavazza coffee, an Away luggage tag with geo-location technology, preferred access to sbe restaurants, including Katsuya, Cleo, Fi’lia, Bazaar by José Andrés, nightlife, events and also perks with preferred partners, and personalized services and amenities available 24/7.