Chanteuse Carla Bruni Gives Her Signature “French Touch” To North American Audiences

by Nicole Muj

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Carla Bruni will be on the road this month for a North American concert tour that kicked off on Feb. 13 in Washington DC at Birchmere, with stops in New York on Feb. 16 and Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

The tour will support the release of Bruni’s latest EP French Touch, which has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, W, Paste and on The Today Show.

French Touch is a delightful collection of sentimental pop favorites chosen for their personal significance, all reimagined in Bruni’s intimate and moving acoustic style to inspire “coup de foudre” – love at first sight. Produced by David Foster, French Touch is richly melodic and warm, featuring songs that capture the universal appeal of their original versions, but with a new, sultry flavor that’s signature Carla Bruni.

The former First Lady of France, Bruni has been writing and performing music since 1997, with the release of her first album Quelqu’un m’a dit (Someone Told Me) in 2002. Since then, she has released three more critically acclaimed albums, selling over 3 million copies worldwide, including No Promises in 2009, which set English poems to music, Comme si de rien n’était (As If Nothing Happened) in 2008 and Little French Songs in 2013.

Carla Bruni Tour Dates:

2/16 New York, NY- Town Hall

2/18 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

2/19 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater

2/21 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum

2/23 San Francisco, CA – Bay Area Cabaret at the Venetian Room

2/25 Seattle, WA –Benaroya

Photo Credit: Mathieu Zazzo