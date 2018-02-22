Andiamo Italian Steakhouse serves Vanderpump Rules stars, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy

Vegas’ top-rated Italian Steakhouse, Andiamo at the D Casino Hotel, was served up a star selection when cast members from Vanderpump Rules showed up for dinner! Scheana Shay, who also stars in the hit Vegas live show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, and co-stars, James Kennedy (Vanderpump Rules) and Chris Hodgson (Sex Tips), all experienced the 32-ounce Tomahawk steak, and took pictures to prove it!

The signature dish is also known as Andiamo’s celebrity favorite, and it has yet to disappoint. After dinner, the famous trio were mobbed by fans in the D casino and outside on the Fremont Street Experience. Just another crazy star sighting at Andiamo and the D Casino Hotel!