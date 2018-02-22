Vegas Golden Knights Sighting at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Downtown

A big night in Wednesday’s game for Alex Tuch. He scores, gets an assist and gets into a fight all in the same game. That’s a first for a Vegas Golden Knight.

Then all that glitters is “golden” in downtown Las Vegas! Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights stopped by Andiamo, located in the D Casino Hotel, on Saturday night. A sea of #89 Tuch jerseys surrounded him in the top-rated Italian Steakhouse, because his whole family came to enjoy dinner with him, and celebrate a great win against the Montreal Canadiens. After demolishing two mouth-watering 32-ounce Tomahawk steaks with his father, Alex also ran into his friend Shane Hnidy – Vegas Golden Knights broadcaster and former Stanley Cup champion for the Boston Bruins. How cool is that? After dinner the Tuch Family headed downstairs where Alex stopped to say hi, to the D owner Derek Stevens and actor Mac Brandt hanging at the Longbar. Fans went crazy snapping photos as the trio posed together. Just another fun night at the D Casino Hotel in Downtown Las Vegas!